Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Shares Down 8.4% – What’s Next?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.20. Approximately 236,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,037,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.14.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 9.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.70 million during the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0949153 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

In other news, insider Jose Carlos Rodriguez Moreno sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,396,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,722,750.40. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Avino is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company intends to maintain long-term sustainable and profitable mining operations to reward shareholders and the community alike through our growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the adjacent La Preciosa which was finalized in Q1 2022. Early in 2024, the Pre-feasibility Study on the Oxide Tailings Project was completed.

