iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Short Interest Down 71.7% in February

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 32,665 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the February 12th total of 115,281 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.28. 23,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $116.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.73.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Materials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the materials sector of the economy. Component companies include those companies engaged in a wide variety of commodity-related manufacturing and mining activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.