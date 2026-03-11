Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.36 and last traded at GBX 2.36. Approximately 102,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 870,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20.

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Down 2.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.33. The company has a market cap of £9.30 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

