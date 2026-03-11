Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Short Interest Update

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,265 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the February 12th total of 11,740 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,673,501 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,673,501 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,263,000 after purchasing an additional 831,613 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PLDR stock remained flat at $35.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,881. The firm has a market cap of $794.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $37.85.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 37.0%.

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

