Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.28, but opened at $15.83. Exzeo Group shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 26,941 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XZO. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Exzeo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Exzeo Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.89.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million.

Insider Transactions at Exzeo Group

In related news, CFO Suela Bulku acquired 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $196,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 314,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,232.92. This trade represents a 3.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brook Armstrong Baker bought 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $196,191.60. Following the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 248,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,349.08. The trade was a 4.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,550 shares of company stock worth $637,329.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exzeo Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,991,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,551,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,059,000.

About Exzeo Group

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

