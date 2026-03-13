Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.10. 8,809,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 14,728,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10.

Gunsynd Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Gunsynd Company Profile

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered. It seeks to invest specifically in Europe; however, it can consider investments in other regions if they are considered to be profitable by the board.

