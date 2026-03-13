KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Short Interest Up 56.1% in February

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,995 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the February 12th total of 7,044 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

KNKZF stock remained flat at C$90.00 during midday trading on Friday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of C$79.63 and a one year high of C$90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.29.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA is a Germany-based crop science company specializing in the development, production and sale of plant seeds. Founded in 1856 and headquartered in Einbeck, Lower Saxony, KWS has grown from a regional seed trader into one of the world’s leading seed companies. The firm’s core expertise encompasses plant breeding and seed technology, with a strong historical emphasis on sugar beet genetics that has expanded over time to include other key crops.

Today, KWS’s product portfolio covers a range of field crops, including sugar beet, corn, cereals (such as wheat and barley), oilseeds (including rapeseed and sunflower) and pulses (notably peas and beans).

