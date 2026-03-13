Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Decreases By 49.5%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 156 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the February 12th total of 309 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock remained flat at $16.86 during midday trading on Friday. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $16.86.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., commonly known as “K” Line, is a leading global shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm offers a comprehensive range of marine transportation services, including container shipping, dry bulk carriers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport, and specialized car?carrier vessels. In addition to ocean freight, “K” Line provides integrated logistics solutions, terminal operations, and marine engineering support for offshore and heavy?lift projects.

Founded in 1919 as a division of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the company has evolved over the past century into one of the world’s major shipping operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.