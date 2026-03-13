SuperTrust Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $45.18 Million (SUT)

SuperTrust (SUT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One SuperTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001341 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SuperTrust has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. SuperTrust has a total market capitalization of $45.18 million and $851.93 thousand worth of SuperTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SuperTrust

SuperTrust was first traded on January 28th, 2024. SuperTrust’s total supply is 188,403,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,588,062 tokens. SuperTrust’s official Twitter account is @supertrust_sut. SuperTrust’s official message board is medium.com/@supertrust_official. The official website for SuperTrust is supertrust.club.

Buying and Selling SuperTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperTrust (SUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. SuperTrust has a current supply of 188,403,732. The last known price of SuperTrust is 0.9795847 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $575,226.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supertrust.club/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

