VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $60.79 million and $7.91 thousand worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on May 20th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 83,540,184 coins and its circulating supply is 80,048,297 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.verus.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. Verus has a current supply of 83,540,184 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verus is 0.78957852 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $7,803.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.verus.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

