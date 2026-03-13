Wanchain Price Hits $0.0687 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $952.12 thousand worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000626 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,868,111 coins and its circulating supply is 198,868,239 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official message board is medium.com/wanchain-foundation. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. Telegram, Facebook, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

