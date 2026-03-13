Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $245.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.70.
A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $227.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.
Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,400. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.
Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.
Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.
