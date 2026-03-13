Ultra (UOS) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Ultra has a market cap of $2.95 million and $138.74 thousand worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,376.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.75 or 0.00649313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00020784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00013613 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,814,313 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 479,621,852.4316 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.00560767 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $106,769.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

