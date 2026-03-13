Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 129,461 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the February 12th total of 284,951 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,839 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 179,839 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of MGMLF traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.86. 2,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,900. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.30.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

About Maple Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Quebec’s prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. The company’s flagship asset is the Douay gold project, which comprises several contiguous properties covering more than 300 square kilometres of prospective terrain. Through systematic drilling programs and detailed geological mapping, Maple Gold Mines aims to expand and define high?grade gold mineralization within structurally controlled zones.

The Douay project lies approximately 60 kilometres northeast of the Abitibi town of Chibougamau, a well?established mining district with supporting infrastructure such as year?round road access, hydroelectric power and nearby milling facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.