Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $11.3350. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $11.3350, with a volume of 144 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.