F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.1490, with a volume of 172945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.59.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,225.76. The trade was a 0.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 29,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 36,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile



F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

Further Reading

