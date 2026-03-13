Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 36,118 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the February 12th total of 104,059 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 654,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance

LBSR stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. 382,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,344. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., trading under the symbol LBSR on the OTCMKTS, is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, evaluation and advancement of uranium and associated metals properties. The firm seeks early?stage projects with potential for delineation of economic mineralization, leveraging historical data and modern exploration techniques to identify targets in prospective geologic settings.

The company’s technical activities encompass desktop studies, field reconnaissance, and geophysical surveys aimed at prioritizing drilling targets.

