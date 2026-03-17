Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 14,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $53,806.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,587.40. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $188,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 317,927 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 863.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 296.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company’s core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm’s pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

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