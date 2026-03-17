Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,947 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $50,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,128,000 after buying an additional 6,868,459 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 133.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,170,000 after buying an additional 2,823,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9%

BSX stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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