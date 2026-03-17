Moore Capital Management LP Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Webster Financial worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $114,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,658,000 after purchasing an additional 176,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 476,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

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Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.95 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBS

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

See Also

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