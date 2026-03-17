Delta Global Management LP Sells 5,133 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Delta Global Management LP cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.1% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the period. M&G PLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,692,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,948,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 810 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $172,910.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,191 shares in the company, valued at $26,511,052.77. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,350.98. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 64,880 shares of company stock worth $13,908,337 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $301.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.44.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $207.69 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.56 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average is $238.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

See Also

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