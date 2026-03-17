Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 189.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $651,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $291.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $307.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.52 and a 200-day moving average of $294.02. The company has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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