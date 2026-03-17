Moore Capital Management LP Purchases 12,004 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 458 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,926,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.11.

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Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CI stock opened at $268.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $350.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.29 and its 200 day moving average is $282.48.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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