Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 424.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,366,997. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $3,011,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,092.84. The trade was a 22.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,845 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,631. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $304.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.43 and a 52-week high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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