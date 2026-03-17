Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 184,608 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1,923.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,608 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $45,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

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Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $398.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.42 and a 200-day moving average of $293.80. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $459.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,654.45. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,430,409. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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