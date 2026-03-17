Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) CAO Ewan William Hamilton Sells 4,830 Shares

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) CAO Ewan William Hamilton sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,311.50. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of KGS opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.10. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

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Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.29%.

KGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KGS

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

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Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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