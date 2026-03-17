B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 207.50.

A number of research firms have commented on BME. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 260 to GBX 175 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 180 to GBX 175 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 163 to GBX 170 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

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B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Insider Activity

LON:BME opened at GBX 181 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.52. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 140 and a 52 week high of GBX 350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.37.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 186, for a total transaction of £20,181. Insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

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