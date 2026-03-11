Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 7.1% increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. 122,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,961. Federal Signal has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $132.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $597.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 140.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

