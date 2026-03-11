Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (CBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Commercial Bancgroup Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $307.59 million and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71. Commercial Bancgroup has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Commercial Bancgroup in a research report on Friday, December 26th. They set a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Bancgroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Commercial Bancgroup Company Profile

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”), to become a financial holding company. We were incorporated in Tennessee in 1975, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee banking corporation organized in 1976. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution that offers traditional consumer and commercial products and services to serve businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

