Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (CBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Commercial Bancgroup Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CBK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $307.59 million and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71. Commercial Bancgroup has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.
Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Bancgroup
Commercial Bancgroup Company Profile
We are a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”), to become a financial holding company. We were incorporated in Tennessee in 1975, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee banking corporation organized in 1976. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution that offers traditional consumer and commercial products and services to serve businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial Bancgroup
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Bancgroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Bancgroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.