Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.99 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.99 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 14.4% increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.01. The company had a trading volume of 517,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,271. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $370.70 and a 1-year high of $499.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Product innovation in the U.K. — Domino’s U.K. is pushing into fried chicken as it looks to diversify beyond pizza, which could help drive sales growth and boost market share in a competitive casual-food market. Domino’s UK bets on fried chicken

Product innovation in the U.K. — Domino’s U.K. is pushing into fried chicken as it looks to diversify beyond pizza, which could help drive sales growth and boost market share in a competitive casual-food market. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near-term estimates — Zacks Research increased some quarterly and FY2026 EPS forecasts (including FY2026 to $19.39 and Q2 2026 higher), signaling pockets of upside to near-term profitability vs prior views. Zacks Research estimates (summary)

Zacks raised several near-term estimates — Zacks Research increased some quarterly and FY2026 EPS forecasts (including FY2026 to $19.39 and Q2 2026 higher), signaling pockets of upside to near-term profitability vs prior views. Neutral Sentiment: Argus moves to “Hold” — Argus upgraded the rating to Hold, a modest adjustment that doesn’t signal a buy conviction or major change in fundamental view. Argus upgrade to Hold

Argus moves to “Hold” — Argus upgraded the rating to Hold, a modest adjustment that doesn’t signal a buy conviction or major change in fundamental view. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest reporting appears anomalous — recent entries show “0 shares” and NaN changes for short interest and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric, which looks like a data/reporting issue rather than a real shift in positioning. Monitor official filings for clarity.

Short interest reporting appears anomalous — recent entries show “0 shares” and NaN changes for short interest and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric, which looks like a data/reporting issue rather than a real shift in positioning. Monitor official filings for clarity. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim trims price target but keeps Neutral — Guggenheim lowered its DPZ price target slightly (to $440 from $450) while remaining Neutral, a modestly cautious signal but not a major downgrade. Guggenheim PT trim

Guggenheim trims price target but keeps Neutral — Guggenheim lowered its DPZ price target slightly (to $440 from $450) while remaining Neutral, a modestly cautious signal but not a major downgrade. Negative Sentiment: Zacks issues downward revisions to some future-quarter and FY2027 EPS estimates — while Zacks raised some near-term numbers, it also cut several quarter estimates (e.g., Q3 & Q4 2027 adjustments) and trimmed FY2027 EPS modestly, which could weigh on sentiment and expectations for 2027 growth. Zacks Research mixed revisions

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

