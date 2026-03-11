FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Announces $0.40 Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

FTAI traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.80. The stock had a trading volume of 224,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 5.28.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $662.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,895,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,615,000 after purchasing an additional 94,383 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,265 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,345,000 after purchasing an additional 339,447 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,075,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,350,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,721,000 after purchasing an additional 220,384 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

