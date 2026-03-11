Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 0.6%

TVE stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.57. The company had a trading volume of 731,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.10 and a 12 month high of C$10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of C$304.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.