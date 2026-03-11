Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
CVE traded up C$1.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$31.97. 4,923,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,862,397. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$32.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.20.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.88 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2619279 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.
