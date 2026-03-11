Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGRGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $35.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Distribution Solutions Group traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.2490, with a volume of 48481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 3.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $935.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

