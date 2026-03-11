Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 317.4% in February

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,925 shares, an increase of 317.4% from the February 12th total of 4,055 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 470,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bankinter Stock Up 0.2%

BKNIY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 14,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Bankinter has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Bankinter had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $919.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bankinter will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankinter from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on Bankinter

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA (OTCMKTS: BKNIY) is a Spanish commercial bank headquartered in Madrid. Founded in 1965 as Banco Intercontinental Español, it has grown into one of the country’s leading financial institutions, serving both individual and corporate clients. The bank is publicly traded on the Bolsa de Madrid and operates under a universal banking model, combining traditional branch networks with advanced digital platforms.

In its retail banking segment, Bankinter offers a broad array of deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages and credit cards, alongside digital banking services designed to simplify everyday transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.