Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 317.4% in February

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,925 shares, an increase of 317.4% from the February 12th total of 4,055 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 470,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BKNIY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 14,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Bankinter has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.
Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Bankinter had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $919.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bankinter will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Bankinter, SA (OTCMKTS: BKNIY) is a Spanish commercial bank headquartered in Madrid. Founded in 1965 as Banco Intercontinental Español, it has grown into one of the country’s leading financial institutions, serving both individual and corporate clients. The bank is publicly traded on the Bolsa de Madrid and operates under a universal banking model, combining traditional branch networks with advanced digital platforms.
In its retail banking segment, Bankinter offers a broad array of deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages and credit cards, alongside digital banking services designed to simplify everyday transactions.
