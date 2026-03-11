China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 427,620 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the February 12th total of 1,581,514 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of China Minsheng Banking stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading on Wednesday. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Limited (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) is a Beijing-based joint-stock commercial bank offering a broad spectrum of banking and financial services. Established in January 1996, it was the first nationwide bank in China primarily funded by non-state-owned enterprises. The bank’s core operations include corporate banking solutions such as working capital loans, trade finance and project financing, alongside personal banking services including deposits, consumer lending, wealth management and credit card offerings.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, China Minsheng Banking maintains a comprehensive financial markets division providing foreign exchange, fixed-income products, derivatives trading and investment advisory services.

