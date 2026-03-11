Short Interest in Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Declines By 100.0%

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the February 12th total of 5,333 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDNMY shares. Zacks Research raised Edenred from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Edenred stock remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. Edenred has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

Edenred is a global leader in prepaid corporate services, offering a suite of digital and paper-based solutions designed to enhance employee benefits, streamline expense management and support corporate fleets. The company originated in 1962 as part of the Accor group and was listed as an independent entity on Euronext Paris in 2010. Today, Edenred operates under the Ticket Restaurant® brand, which remains a flagship offering for meal voucher programs, alongside a host of other employee engagement and incentive tools.

The company’s core products and services include employee benefits such as meal vouchers, food allowances and leisure gift certificates, as well as incentive and rewards programs that help organizations motivate and recognize their workforce.

