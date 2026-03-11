Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Ameresco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. 81,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.53. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $536,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,890.65. The trade was a 52.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $569,614. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas?to?energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.