BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $10.67.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc (NYSE: DSU) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital preservation. Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the fund employs a multi-sector, global fixed-income strategy that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a portfolio of debt instruments. As an interval fund, DSU offers quarterly liquidity to shareholders who wish to redeem shares at specified intervals.

The fund’s investment approach centers on allocation across various credit sectors, including high-yield corporate bonds, emerging markets debt, bank loans and securitized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.