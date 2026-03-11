BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MUJ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. 47,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,823. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,785,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 194,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 50,797 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE: MUJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of the State of New Jersey and its municipalities, authorities, and instrumentalities. By concentrating on high-quality New Jersey public finance obligations, MUJ aims to offer tax-efficient income for investors with exposure to the state’s credit profile.

The fund’s portfolio is actively managed by BlackRock’s municipal fixed income team, which conducts credit analysis and sector allocation to identify opportunities within New Jersey’s diverse municipal marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.