Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird now has a $250.00 price target on the stock. 2,340,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,881,739 shares.The stock last traded at $200.46 and had previously closed at $196.28.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Positive Sentiment: Cintas struck a definitive deal to buy UniFirst for $310 per share (cash and stock), targeting scale and about $375M of cost synergies by 2030 — a transaction that could materially expand Cintas’s route density, margins and pricing power if successfully integrated. Cintas to Acquire UniFirst

Cintas struck a definitive deal to buy UniFirst for $310 per share (cash and stock), targeting scale and about $375M of cost synergies by 2030 — a transaction that could materially expand Cintas’s route density, margins and pricing power if successfully integrated. Positive Sentiment: Deal structure and shareholder dynamics look supportive: activist investor Engine Capital publicly backed the transaction for UniFirst, raising the likelihood the deal will be accepted and closed. That reduces execution uncertainty on the sell-side of the deal. Engine Capital Issues Statement

Deal structure and shareholder dynamics look supportive: activist investor Engine Capital publicly backed the transaction for UniFirst, raising the likelihood the deal will be accepted and closed. That reduces execution uncertainty on the sell-side of the deal. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and broker support is rising: Robert W. Baird upgraded CTAS to “outperform” with a $250 price target, and Truist also initiated/issued a buy — both reinforce buy-side conviction that the deal and Cintas’s franchise are accretive over time. Truist Buy Note

Analyst and broker support is rising: Robert W. Baird upgraded CTAS to “outperform” with a $250 price target, and Truist also initiated/issued a buy — both reinforce buy-side conviction that the deal and Cintas’s franchise are accretive over time. Neutral Sentiment: UniFirst shareholders are the clear near-term winners (price premium and cash certainty), which has driven UNF shares sharply higher; that’s a different risk/return profile than Cintas shareholders face. Cintas Acquires UniFirst: A Win For UNF Shareholders

UniFirst shareholders are the clear near-term winners (price premium and cash certainty), which has driven UNF shares sharply higher; that’s a different risk/return profile than Cintas shareholders face. Negative Sentiment: Near-term market reaction likely reflects concerns about the size, cost and financing/dilution of a $5.5B deal, plus integration and regulatory risk — even with a $350M reverse-termination fee designed to address antitrust uncertainty. The scale of the outlay can pressure near-term metrics and invite profit-taking. WSJ: Cintas to Acquire UniFirst

Near-term market reaction likely reflects concerns about the size, cost and financing/dilution of a $5.5B deal, plus integration and regulatory risk — even with a $350M reverse-termination fee designed to address antitrust uncertainty. The scale of the outlay can pressure near-term metrics and invite profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Short interest data show an increase in shares sold short earlier this month (roughly ~2.4% of float as of late February), which can amplify downward moves on mixed news or profit-taking. (Company filings/market data summarized in today’s flow.)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

