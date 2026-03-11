LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,246 shares, an increase of 304.5% from the February 12th total of 2,780 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LPKFF remained flat at $8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a Germany?based technology company specializing in laser?based solutions for electronics manufacturing and precision material processing. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, the company develops and markets laser systems and equipment that enable prototyping, microstructuring and joining applications across a range of industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes laser direct structuring systems for printed circuit board prototyping, laser welding machines for plastics and metals, and laser drilling and cutting systems for microelectronics and sensor components.

