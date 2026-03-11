Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $8.24. Kodiak AI shares last traded at $8.6710, with a volume of 116,657 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KDK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kodiak AI to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak AI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak AI Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Kodiak AI Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

