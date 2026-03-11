Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Kodiak AI’s conference call:

Kodiak finished 2025 with 20 customer-owned driverless trucks , over 10,700 revenue-generating driverless hours and more than 12,600 loads delivered, operating with no one in the cab and without continuous remote monitoring.

Strategic commercialization and partner progress includes a Bosch collaboration to industrialize a redundant AV platform, Verizon connectivity for 5G/LTE fleet management, a U.S. Marine Corps contract, and expansion to eight weekly long?haul lanes with customers such as Martin Brower, J.B. Hunt and Werner.

Safety and validation advanced — the Autonomy Readiness Measure reached 84% (Feb 2026), Breakpoint simulation and ACM proving?ground testing are being used to close the safety case, and management remains on track for a late?2026 long?haul launch, though claims still must be closed.

While Q4 revenue was $1.1M and free cash flow beat guidance (?$34M), Kodiak expects FY2026 free cash flow of approximately ?$160M to ?$170M and reports liquidity into Q4 2026, signaling substantial near?term cash burn and potential future financing needs.

and reports liquidity into Q4 2026, signaling substantial near?term cash burn and potential future financing needs. The company remains dependent on customer timing for scale — an initial 100?truck Atlas commitment is in progress (20 delivered) with rollout back?end weighted, and international/industrial expansion opportunities exist but are subject to customer schedules and commodity cycles.

KDK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. 134,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of -0.33. Kodiak AI has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter valued at $4,505,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,924,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDK shares. Wall Street Zen cut Kodiak AI to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

