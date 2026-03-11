Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Releases Earnings Results

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSSY remained flat at $8.28 during trading on Wednesday. 14,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.62. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOSSY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Hugo Boss from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG is a German luxury fashion group that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of apparel, accessories and footwear under its two core brands, BOSS and HUGO. The company’s product portfolio spans men’s and women’s business wear, casual collections and athleisure, as well as fragrances, eyewear and leather goods. Hugo Boss operates through a multi-channel network that includes directly operated retail stores, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships with department stores and specialty retailers.

Founded in 1924 by Hugo Ferdinand Boss and headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, the company originally produced workwear and uniforms before pivoting to high-end fashion in the latter half of the 20th century.

