Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.75, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Minerva Neurosciences' conference call:

Minerva says their drug roluperidone (64 mg) produced statistically significant improvements in negative symptoms with effects visible by two weeks and also showed meaningful functional gains on the PSP scale that persisted in longer-term data.

The company reports they achieved substantial FDA alignment — FDA recognizes the targeted monotherapy negative?symptom population and agreed on a confirmatory trial design (including a one?year descriptive relapse comparison), reducing regulatory uncertainty if the next trial is positive.

The company reports they achieved substantial alignment — FDA recognizes the targeted monotherapy negative?symptom population and agreed on a confirmatory trial design (including a one?year descriptive relapse comparison), reducing regulatory uncertainty if the next trial is positive. Minerva completed a $ 200 million financing (?$80M upfront, $120M in warrants) which management says funds the program through the Phase A topline readout and, if positive, supports subsequent submission and U.S. launch preparation.

Minerva completed a $ financing (?$80M upfront, $120M in warrants) which management says funds the program through the Phase A topline readout and, if positive, supports subsequent submission and U.S. launch preparation. Management acknowledged prior mixed results (placebo pickup in the second trial) and emphasized execution risk — they reduced sample size to ~380, limited sites to ~40, and tightened rater training to control variability, but placebo/implementation risk remains material.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 78,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $327.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NERV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $17,377,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,500 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $13,310,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $11,409,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $9,507,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s research and development efforts are directed toward addressing unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological conditions, leveraging its expertise in neuropharmacology and receptor modulation. Minerva’s goal is to bring forward differentiated molecules that can offer improved efficacy and safety profiles compared to existing treatments.

The company’s most advanced programs include roluperidone (formerly MIN-101), which has been investigated for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-117, a novel serotonergic agent being evaluated in major depressive disorder.

