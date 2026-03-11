YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $39.0230. 1,186,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,560,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($2.44). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,898,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,052,000 after buying an additional 3,237,154 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 3,605,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,379,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,440 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Finally, North of South Capital LLP raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,670,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state?owned oil company.

