Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $8.9250. 13,058,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 27,991,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $14.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $701.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 132,637 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $1,235,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $963,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 14.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

