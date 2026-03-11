BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 83,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 57.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $597,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,832,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 197,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE: MUC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high-quality, federally and California tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in California, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds that finance public projects such as schools, transportation infrastructure and utilities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality and geographic concentration, targeting bonds rated at or above investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations.

