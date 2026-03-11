Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 70,142 shares.The stock last traded at $80.67 and had previously closed at $80.80.
Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.1%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.11.
Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.
Institutional Trading of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund. JSMD was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.