Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 70,142 shares.The stock last traded at $80.67 and had previously closed at $80.80.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Trading of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,348,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Mars Jewett Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,923,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 361,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 336,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 296,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund. JSMD was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

